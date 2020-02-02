Cool FM’s Amin Mousalli, Allon Nelken, Others for Ethnic Business Awards

Come February 14, Nigeria-based foreigners who are contributing to the nation’s economy in terms of visible investments and employment generation will be honoured and celebrated at an event tagged, ‘Ethnic Business Awards’, at the prestigious Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

These ones who have chosen Nigeria as home, according to the organizers, will be honoured in different categories such as Ethnic Man of The Year, Woman of The Year, Entrepreneur of The Year, CSR Brand, Beauty Brand, Financial Institution, among others.

According to the organizers, international business tycoons, Alli Mousalli of Cool FM, Allon Nelken, (Mega Plaza), Benoy Berry (Contec Group), Robert Tung (Wempco), Mann Lababidi of Crown Flour Mills have been nominated in the Ethnic Man of the Year category.

Also, the likes of Diana Chan (GAC Motors), Kavita Chellaram (ArtHouse Contemporary) and Caterina Bortolussi of Kinabuti Fashions have been nominated in the Ethnic Woman of the Year category.

Other interesting categories are the Ethnic Financial Institutions, where the likes of Stanbic IBTC, Standard Chartered, and Citi Bank are being nominated.

The Ethnic Business Awards is aimed at recognizing and appreciating the outstanding contributions of foreign businesses, organizations, individuals, and communities to corporate Nigeria.

“This is like thinking outside the box. The awards ceremony is designed to reward and encourage innovations and excellence among Nigeria-based foreigners in an enterprise,” the organizers said.

Inspired by the growing population of foreign investors, organizations, individuals and migrants communities who have impressed with remarkable inputs into the growth of the Nigerian economy, the Ethnic Business Awards [EBA] seeks to reward the best practices in commerce, international diplomacy, and excellence across other industries.

The EBA pays very special attention to promising and established foreign companies, missions, communities, organizations and individuals of sterling qualities.