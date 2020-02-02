Calls, Data Costs Rise as VAT Implementation Begins

As implementation of the 7.5 per cent VAT, which was increased from 5 per cent, becomes effective yesterday, February 1, 2020, telecoms subscribers have started paying for data and calls accordingly.

This was confirmed by The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), which issued a statement to notify the subscribers across all the networks of implementation of the VAT increase effective February 1. The statement was signed by its Chairman, Mr. Gbenga Adebayo and Head of Operations, Gbolahan Awonuga.

According to ALTON, purchases of telecommunication products and services will be affected by the implementation of the VAT increase.

The umbrella body of telcos said the VAT increase would reflect on the charges of phone calls, text messages and data for internet in Nigeria.

“Further to the assent of the Finance Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari, which reviewed the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent, ALTON wishes to notify consumers that our members will begin applying the new VAT rate on all purchased telecommunication products and services with effect from 1st of February 2020,” statement noted.

ALTON gave the assurance its members will adhere to tariff transparency and quality service delivery in implementing the VAT increase.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently signed into law the finance bill, which was designed to support its implementation and to create a truly enabling environment for business and investment by the private sector.