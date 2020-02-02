Bandits Kill Victim, Demand N20m to Release Her Children

AIT correspondent in Kaduna robbed

John Shiklam in Kaduna

After seven days in captivity, the wife of a Kaduna based medical doctor, Dr. Philip Ataga, who was abducted by gunmen, has been reported killed by her captors.

In a similar incident yesterday, armed robbers attacked Kaduna State Correspondent, Africa Independent Television (AIT), Mr. Raymond Gandu and carted away his belongings.

Before the medical doctor was killed, the bandits had demanded a ransom of N150 million for the release of the deceased and her two children.

Ataga and her two children were abducted on January 24, when gunmen invaded Juji community, near Sabon Tasha, Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna State and broke into their home.

A member of the vigilante group in the community was killed during the incident.

A source close to the family yesterday said the bandits killed Ataga, dumped her corpse and called her husband and directed him to pick the corpse at a particular location.

The source said: “Her corpse was picked and deposited at the mortuary at the Barau Dikko Specialist Hospital, Kaduna. Having killed the wife, bandits are now asking for N20 million ransom for the release the children.”

The killing of the vigilante member and the abduction of Mrs. Ataga and her children was trailed by mass protest on Saturday January 25, when youths in the area, blocked the busy Kachia road, demanding an end to the persistent invasion of their community and abductions by gunmen.

When contacted, Yakubu Sabo, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, said he was not aware that Mrs. Ataga had been murdered.

“I have not received such information, but I will find out from the officers handling the investigations and get back” Sabo said. At the time of filing this report, he was yet to get back.

Confirming the armed attack on his residence in a WhatsApp message, Gandu noted that the armed gang invaded his Angwan Maigero residence, a suburb within Kaduna metropolis in the early hours of Saturday.

He also confirmed that the armed gang robbed two other houses within his neighbourhood during the operation, which according to him, lasted for about 30 minutes.

Narrating his ordeal, Gandu said the armed robbers collected his laptop, phones, money and other valuables at gunpoint.

He said: “The robbers were many. Aside, they were armed robbers guns and machetes. The robbers broke the window to gain entrance to his house.

“Armed robbers attack my house today Saturday around 1:30am to 2:00am morning, took away my laptops, phones, moneys and many other valuables.

“They robbed two other houses in the area. They came in numbers with guns and machetes. But I thank God no life was lost rather they injured one of my neighbours,” he said.

The AIT correspondent added that the robbery incident was reported to the police and the police promised to investigate it.

Kaduna is one of the states faced with serious security challenges, occasioned by kidnapping, armed robbery and banditry, which are very rampant.