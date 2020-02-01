Zidane Rules out Bale’s Move to Tottenham

Zinedine Zidane has ruled out the possibility of Gareth Bale joining Tottenham from Real Madrid, with the player’s agent Jonathan Barnett saying reports of a possible Deadline Day move are “made up”.

A report in The Times suggested Spurs had made a breakthrough with regards to securing Bale’s return to the Premier League club.

However, Zidane told reporters ahead of today’s Madrid derby: “Gareth is here with us and I am counting on him. I am not contemplating this possibility.”

Following Zidane’s comments, Barnett told Sky Sports News: “I won’t comment on made up stories.”

Speaking on Deadline Day, Sky Sports News reporter Paul Gilmour said “the feeling at Spurs is that nothing is going to happen with Bale”.

Last week, Barnett insisted Bale is “fine” and will see out the remainder of his contract at Real, which runs until 2022.

Speaking about Bale at the Association of Football Agents meeting in north London, Barnett said: “He’s got another two-and-a-half years left on his contract, and he’s fine. He will be there, everything will be fine.

“That’s what I’ve always said. I’ve never deviated from that. Things could change but loans are ridiculous. Not many clubs can afford him anyway. He’s happy, and hopefully, win a couple more things with them.”

The 30-year-old almost left Real last summer, even touching down in China ahead of a move to Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning.

However, talks broke down, with Bale staying at Real despite an increasingly fractious relationship with manager Zidane.

Various injuries have hampered Bale this season, meaning he has started just 11 matches for Real, scoring three times in all competitions.

He risked the wrath of Real fans, and Zidane, when celebrating Wales qualification for Euro 2020 by parading a banner with his team-mates that read: “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order”.

But Zidane did not punish Bale for the gesture, while his club team-mates were amused by the celebration.