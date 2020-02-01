Thiem Tries Djokovic for Size in Melbourne Final

Dominic Thiem won a punishing Australian Open semi-final to set up a showdown against seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s championship match.

Thiem reached the final in Melbourne with a tough victory against his good friend Alexander Zverev.

He will contest his third Grand Slam final and first away from the French Open, while he is the first Austrian player, male or female, to reach a singles decider at Melbourne Park.

“It was an unreal match. He’s so hard to break. Australian Open finals is absolutely unreal and what a start to the season so far,” said Thiem.

“It’s not easy, I was playing four hours 10 minutes against Rafa Nadal, who is the most intense guy on tour. When all the adrenaline came, it was fine. I had some troubles in the first set, I think we were both nervous.”

The German won the coin toss and elected to receive first with the decision paying off immediately as the seventh seed broke to 30.

Thiem, who produced one of his best-ever performances to knock out world No 1 Nadal in the quarter-finals plus his extra experience and good record against Zverev, saw him go into the match as the favourite. He quickly found his rhythm on the backhand wing to respond in the next game.

The Austrian was unable to find the same freedom that he had against Nadal and Zverev’s greater calmness in his first Grand Slam semi-final handed him the advantage.

Having lost twice to Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros, Thiem now faces arguably the second most formidable challenge in tennis – trying to beat seven-time champion Djokovic in a final on Rod Laver Arena.

Thiem added: “It’s unbelievable. Twice in a row Roland Garros finals, twice facing Rafa, and now I’m facing Novak here. I’m always facing the kings in a final.