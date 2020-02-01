Sochima Eze: Music is the Voice I Gain When I Lose the Courage to Speak

My Story

Sochima Eze, popularly known as Soch, is a recording artiste based in Lagos. He was introduced to different sounds by his dad while growing up, particularly classical music, afro beat and hip hop. He tells Tosin Clegg about his journey into music, and career at large

What’s music to you and how will you define your kind of music?

Sometimes, I see music as the voice I gain when I lose the courage to speak. The kind of music I make is usually determined by what I need to speak out for, or who I need to speak up to. More so, every day presents its own distinct experience, so my music is my way of documenting it. However, I will like to share my music with as many people as possible because most of it is primarily designed to inspire our dynamic generation of listeners. My music cuts across multiple genres with special emphasis on afrobeats, hip hop and dancehall. Also, my compositions carry themes and messages. That is something you can expect from my kind of music.

Tell us about your upcoming projects and plans for 2020?

Well, I have only recently released my debut single, Monkey, which is currently available for download on all major platforms. However, I plan to give out a whole lot in terms of music to my fans and to the vibrant Nigerian audience out there waiting to consume good music. I am currently working to release my debut EP later on in the year.

Who are your musical influences and why?

Fela, J.Cole, Burna Boy, Michael Jackson, Jay Z, Osadebe, to mention but a few. As musicians, one thing they have in common is the amount of work they put into their content and sound. As individuals, they are both eccentric and fearless. I think music deserves more people like them.

What makes you exceptional from other artistes out there?

Whenever I think about making music, content takes precedence. Quality content and ingenuity will always create a fingerprint for me within the industry. More so, I believe every other artiste stands for something, unique or not. However, what defines us is how we utilise our stances to grow the industry.

Tell us about your record label and working with them?

Woofgang Records, for me, has been more than just a record label, it is family. It was birthed by a burning desire to foster and popularise genuine creativity among young Africans. They are also a group of individuals with the zeal to push African creativity beyond barriers. As a team, I know they have the capacity to help me define the course of my creativity; and as a family, I am certain they have my back.