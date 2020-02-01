SEEFOR Engages 16,860 Youths in Edo

The Edo State Employment and Expenditure for Resilts (SEEFOR), yesterday disclosed that it has engaged no fewer than 16,860 youths in the state since the inception of the intervention programme in July 2013. The State coordinator of the programme, Mr. Toju Onaiwu, stated this in Benin City, capital of Edo State during a media tour of some of its projects across the state. Represented by Mr Sam Abada, the state Auditor of the SEEFOR, said a lot of successes have been recorded within the objectives which the programme seeks to address. He said aside the engagement of 16,860 youths as beneficiaries, the same figure have been engaged on money management and entrepreneurship skill for self-reliance. He further said under the A1 component of the programme, designed to generate employment for youths through the award of small competitive public work, 199km of roads have been constructed under the scheme.

Onaiwu said that the SEEFOR have made tremendous impact in the area of education, especially as it concerns technical and vocational education. “In the A2 component he noted was designed to increase access, and improve the quality of skills acquisition and development for youths empowerment through existing vocational and technical training institutions. “The project has disburse