Mourinho, Guardiola Cross Path Again as Spurs Host City

Jose Mourinho’s resolve to qualifying Tottenham Hotspur for the UEFA Champions League would be put to test tomorrow as he welcomes old foe, Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City side to White Hart Lane. W hile the Spaniard may not be under serious pressure as he had given up any hope of catching up with league leaders, Liverpool in the Premier League title race, Mourinho would be bent on escaping defeat, at least, as a loss would further dim his chances of a top-four place

Ahead of Sunday’s Jose Mourinho’s clash with Pep Guardiola, Spurs fans are already furious at the news that Mike Dean will take charge of their game against Manchester City.

The Spurs Web relayed the news to fans on Twitter and it is safe to say they were not impressed, with many writing off any chances of a win for Jose Mourinho’s side. The 51-year-old referee has taken charge of two Spurs games so far this season, both of which have resulted in disappointing losses to Newcastle and Southampton respectively.

Spurs face Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday hoping to pick up three points as they continue a push for the top-four spots, whilst Guardiola’s side is in need of a win if they are to have any chance of catching runaway leaders Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham might need to struggle on through pain against Leicester City today.

Abraham suffered an ankle injury in the Blues’ FA Cup win over Hull City last week.

But with Chelsea struggling to bring in a deputy before Friday’s transfer deadline, Abraham might just have to struggle on.

Olivier Giroud is expected to depart Stamford Bridge, leaving Abraham Frank Lampard’s only real option despite being touch-and-go for the game. Michy Batshuayi is also linked with a move away.

he clash with City at the King Power Stadium is Chelsea’s last game before the ‘winter break’ when they will have 16 days before their next game.

According to the Telegraph, that could lead Lampard to ask Abraham to push through the pain barrier in order to give his team a solid chance of picking up a result against third-placed City, who themselves have a returning striker.

Jamie Vardy was only fit enough to come off the bench for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Aston Villa, and Brendan Rodgers will be hoping his talisman can start in today’s early kick off.

Southampton will set a new club record if they do the unthinkable and beat Liverpool at Anfield today.

Last week’s win at Crystal Palace equalled the club record of four successive away wins in a league season.

Saints had not managed four consecutive wins on the road in one season before beating Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Queens Park Rangers on the road five years ago, during Ronald Koeman’s first season in charge.

In 2011 they managed five in a row under Nigel Adkins, but that was by winning their last three away games in League One and then two in the Championship at the start of the campaign that ended with promotion back to the Premier League.

So they will be in unchartered territory in more ways than one if they produce the result of the season and beat Liverpool this weekend.

That could not be a bigger ask against a Liverpool side that has won its last 15 Premier League games.

Saints have lost their last five against the champions-elect, including 3-0 beatings on their last two visits to Anfield, which is as impregnable as it has ever been.

Not since April 2017, when they lost 2-1 to Crystal Palace a week before a goalless draw at home to Saints, have Liverpool lost a Premier League game at home.

Saints’ last point there began Liverpool’s 51-match unbeaten run at Anfield, where they made it 19 successive wins by beating Manchester United ten days ago.

Unbeaten in 40 Premier League matches since losing at Manchester City at the beginning of last year, it would be no surprise if Liverpool emulate Arsenal’s 2004 Invincibles this year.

But there is always hope. The likes of Ryan Bertrand, Shane Long, Jack Stephens, James Ward-Prowse, Nathan Redmond and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg at least know what it takes to win at Anfield, having beaten Liverpool 1-0 there in the 2017 EFL Cup semi-final.

However, Sofiane Boufal said Southampton will give their “maximum” when they face Liverpool in today’s Premier League fixture.

“We have nothing to lose against Liverpool, a big challenge because they are the best team in the world right now,” Boufal told Daily Echo.

“We have nothing to lose and we will see what we can do there. It will be a very difficult game but will give it our maximum.

“The team is in a very good moment and we have won a lot of games and are full of confidence. It’s very important we keep this up.”

Last Saturday, the Morocco international opened his goal account for the season in Southampton’s 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur to earn them an FA Cup replay in North London.

He recalled the build-up to his 87th-minute equaliser that cancelled out Son Heung-Min’s opener and he hopes it helps him rediscover his goalscoring touch.

“It was a great finish and it was a goal that helped the team, so I am really happy,” he continued.

“When you come off the bench you want to help the team and that’s what I did. The ball came very fast, so I wasn’t thinking a lot and decided to shoot.

“It was a very good cross from Danny Ings and I was lucky to score this goal. I hope this goal will help me for the future.”