Libya Replace Banned-Tunisia at African Nations Championship

The Libya Football Federation (LFF) has accepted an invite to take part in the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals in Cameroon.

Libya had been invited by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to replace Tunisia, who withdrew from the tournament for locally-based players.

Tunisian clubs were unwilling to release their players for the tournament that is not on the FIFA calendar for international matches.

As a result of their late withdrawal Tunisia have been banned by CAF from the 2022 CHAN and fined $50,000.

Tunisia had beaten 2014 CHAN champions, Libya, 3-1, on aggregate to clinch a place in the finals that are due to kick off in April.

The LFF is also keen to to ensure that its team is ready for the finals.

“We are going to do our best to provide the best conditions so that our team can succeed,” LFF secretary general Abdunnaser Ahmed told BBC Sport.

“The squad is set for a training camp away from Libya before the tournament, and we are trying to provide the appropriate environment to help the technical staff’s plans.”

Libya’s Tunisian Faouzi Benzarti could well rely on Al-Nasr for many of his players, as it is one of the few the clubs playing regularly while the local league has been suspended.

Al-Nasr have surprised many by managing to reach the quarter-finals of the Confederation Cup despite the lack of league football in Libya.