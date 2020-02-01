England Call-up Nigeria Starlet, Abu to U17 Team

The English Football Association have moved ahead of their Nigerian counterparts in the race for the services of versatile Chelsea fullback Derrick Abu.

The Chelsea U16 starlet has received a maiden call-up to the England U17 national team for their forthcoming international friendlies against Ukraine and Russia holding in Spain next month.

Abu is the only player of Nigerian descent included by manager Kevin Betsy on a 22-man roster announced on Friday, January 31.

Born December 18, 2003, he wanted to play for Nigeria at the 2019 U17 World Cup but could not establish contact with the Nigeria Football Federation and coach Manu Garba and Abu won’t be age-eligible to play for the Nigeria U17s at the World Cup next year, so the best bet is for him to be invited to the Flying Eagles if approached by the Nigerian Federation.

Capable of playing as a left-back, right-back, wing-back and defensive midfielder, Abu has cited former Barcelona star Dani Alves and Real Madrid’s Marcelo as his role models, and also watches Liverpool young star Trent Alexander-Arnold because of his crossing abilities.

The games against Ukraine and Russia are non-binding but the defender could be provisionally cap-tied to England in March when they begin the UEFA U17 EURO Elite Round qualifiers.

Abu, who often trains with Chelsea’s U18 team, is one of the Nigerian players offered a scholarship by the Blues ahead of the 2020-2021 season.

The highly-rated Chelsea right-back made himself available for selection for the Nigeria youth teams though he is eligible to represent England at international level.

One of the hottest young prospects at the Chelsea Academy, Abu was included in The Blues game against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the U18 Premier League Cup last year.