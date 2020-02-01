Edo govt condemns political violence, use of explosives, other dangerous weapons

The Edo State Government has condemned the use of explosives and other dangerous weapons at the weekend by some politicians in parts of the state to cause mayhem, endangering the lives of law-abiding citizens of the state in the process.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, described the dastardly act as reprehensible and most condemnable.

According to Osagie, “the shameful resort to violence is the next move by the suspended National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his cohorts in the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) to create tension in the state with the intent of forcing the authorities to declare a State of Emergency in Edo State.”

He restated the state government’s commitment to the peace and safety of Edo people, warning those intent on exacerbating tensions in the state to steer clear.

The statement reads: “It has come to our notice that explosives and other dangerous weapons were used by some politicians in parts of the state to cause mayhem, endangering the lives of law-abiding citizens of the state in the process.

“The Edo State Government denounces the resort to such desperate and dangerous means for political reasons. This is reprehensible and most condemnable. It runs against the creed of our people to conduct their affairs in a peaceful manner; worse still, employing destructive means in politics is alien to Edo people”

It continued, “Intelligence reports available to us indicate that this is the next move by the suspended National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his cohorts in the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) to create tension in the state with the intent of forcing the authorities to declare a State of Emergency in Edo State.”

The state government further charged the Presidency and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to call Comrade Oshiomhole to order so that the destructive descent to violence does not erode the good legacies that have been built over the years by the APC in Edo State.