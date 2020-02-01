Awoniyi’s Future Still in the Balance Ahead of Transfer Window Closure

The future of Nigeria U23 international Taiwo Awoniyi is still covered in mist, hours before the close of the January transfer window in England and Germany.

Liverpool plan to cut short the striker’s loan spell with Mainz in Germany due to a lack of first team opportunities, before loaning him out to another club where he’s guaranteed game time.

According to authoritative German newspaper Bild, both the European champions and Bundesliga outfit are on the same page regarding the premature termination of Awoniyi’s loan deal.

However, the stumbling block to Awoniyi’s proposed transfer to a new club is that he is only attracting genuine interest from Belgian First Division A teams despite speculation linking him with clubs in Spain, Turkey and France.

Liverpool would prefer to see the Nigerian play in a new league in order to enhance his development, rather than returning to Belgium where he has worn the jersey of KAA Gent and had two loan spells with Mouscron.

Signed from Imperial Soccer Academy in 2015, the 22-year-old has also been loaned out to FSV Frankfurt and NEC due to a work permit hurdle.

The former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles star has made six appearances in the Bundesliga for Mainz, logging 146 minutes.