Uzodinma Challenges Manufacturers to Attract Investments to Imo

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Governor of Imo State, Mr. Hope Uzodimma, has challenged members of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) to attract investments to the state.

Uzodinma threw the challenge when he received leaders of Imo State’s Chapter of MAN at the Government House in Owerri.

He said: “I am not unaware of your challenges. We are committed to ensure that our state is industrialised to create employment for our youths.”

The governor promised to visit the state’s industrial layout, which is located on Onitsha Road, and to follow it up with the constitution of a Joint Technical Committee that would come up with a blue print on how to resuscitate the industrial layout.

He warned that his administration would not hesitate to revoke Certificates of Occupancy allotted to unserious beneficiaries.

In his remark, the State’s President of MAN, Mr. Chuma Eluma, thanked the governor for thinking outside the box in his quest to make the state the manufacturing hub of the South East.

Eluma attributed the high cost of production in the state to the deplorable state of roads, inadequate power supply and constant extortion by security personnel.

He called on the state government to improve the physical infrastructure in the state to enable manufacturers to contribute optimally to the economic development of the state.