PDP Urges Presidency Not to Politicise Nigerians’ Concerns over Insecurity

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) thursday counselled officials of the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency not to attempt to politicise or trivialise demands by Nigerians for the resignation of its government as a response to its evident failure to guarantee security of lives and property in the country.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the Buhari Presidency must accept the concerns on insecurity, which it said, transcended ethnic, political and religious boundaries, especially after the President admitted failure by expressing “surprise” at the level of insecurity across the nation under its watch.

PDP noted that the fact that the Presidency resorted to hauling insults, hate language and threats against patriotic Nigerians, including senators, instead of addressing issues of insecurity, showed that indeed the Buhari Presidency has no answer to the litany of security challenges under its administration.

“It is instructive for the Buhari Presidency to note that the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, whose voice resonated in the chamber of the Senate, spoke the mind of majority of Nigerians who had become bullied, harassed and despondent in the face of escalated insurgency, blood-letting, killings and other acts of violence that have pervaded our nation.

“Senator Abaribe spoke on behalf of millions of Nigerians who have been killed, orphaned, widowed, maimed, rendered childless and homeless, as well as others who daily live in anguish, pain and fear in the face of worsening insecurity under the failed Buhari administration,” the party said.

On account of this, PDP counselled officials of the Buhari Presidency to perish any thoughts of harassment, setup, frame-up or victimisation of Abaribe, who rose to the occasion through the constitutionally guaranteed privilege of the parliament to speak on behalf of ordinary Nigerians.

PDP recalled that when the President, in 2013, unjustifiably called for the resignation of then president Goodluck Jonathan, the Jonathan Presidency never resorted to insults and threats, even when such a call was completely unfounded, unlike in the present situation where every indicator pointed to an alarming trajectory towards a failed state.

The opposition party urged the National Assembly to stand with Nigerians and resist every attempt that would make it succumb to any form of harassments, intimidations and innuendos from paid agents and cabal in the Presidency who have shown that the interest of ordinary Nigerians is not their priority.