New NBC Code Excites Creative Practitioners

The new directive given by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, to the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) is a piece of good news to a group of creative industry practitioners under a WhatsApp group FILMIC.

Mohammed has on January 9, asked the regulating body to immediately implement measures aimed at re-positioning the broadcast industry with a view to sanitising the industry, creating jobs, promoting local content, boosting the advert industry and bringing the broadcast industry up to par with the best practices from around the world.

“This was long overdue. People give blood and sweat and tears to ensure the creative industry works and aspects of the old code were stifling and we as stakeholders felt that in this new decade, things have to change and it will change,” says creative entrepreneur Obi Asika, a member of FILMIC.

One of the significant highlights of the new code include new regulations to compel broadcasters to utilise the content and services of Nigerian independent producers, in fulfillment of the regulatory requirements for 70 per cent local content, which will empower local producers with proper funding and investment, enhance foreign collaborations, develop the local industry, raise the standard of local productions and ultimately lead to job creation.

Perhaps, the most remarkable part of the new regulations is that content producers will no longer have their payments delayed. The new law stipulates that they are paid promptly for their adverts and sponsored content placed on all broadcast platforms.

More importantly, they must ensure that the adverts are localised to create and promote local production and, where it is not, to attract a charge every time such an advert is aired, with the charge being put into a fund to help develop local expertise in production.

The new directive is coming on the heels of a mini colloquium held in October 2019 at Filmhouse, Oniru, by FILMIC which has members drawn from different arms of the creative industry. At that town hall meeting, the group deliberated on the NBC Broadcast Code, and thereafter met with the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to present their thoughts on the new code.

Reactions to the newly amended code by members of the group are filled with praise for the federal government. For instance, Nollywood actress and voting member of the Academy Awards, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde said, “This is a good development for the content industry. We are all in this together and we must protect our local industry with practices that empower the stakeholders more. We must begin to think Nigeria first for our creative industry and work together to make this work”.

TV content producer, Greg Odutayo believes that a situation whereby foreign content enjoys better airtime is a disservice to the local television industry.

“We must do what needs to be done to protect our industry, not for you and I because we are fine but for generations to come. Local content is sacrosanct and 70 per cent is not too much. One of the biggest disservices that were done to the TV industry was when this madam in NTA years ago went and bought The Rich Also Cry.

“We are still crying till today as foreign soaps took over the prime time. The industry fought and got back the prime time through NBC legislation during Emeka Mba’s tenure, I think, that legislated that 7pm to 10pm must be local content. This was the boom period for TV producers. Ask around. Although a lot of stations were not compliant. We all must ensure that the rules are respected. This is the only way content can get produced and jobs can be created.”

Odutayo, who is not averse to penalty for producing local content abroad, said: “I absolutely love the bit about paying a fine if you produce your commercials abroad. I have produced in Ghana, next door here. I had a company in Ghana and there was a minimum number of Ghanaians that I must employ. Our residence permit allowed us to have only five foreigners. I know the fight that I have done over time to protect jobs in Nigeria when I was the president of the National Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP). I don’t want to talk about the sports franchise as my knowledge there is somewhat limited, but we must support NBC and the current legislation. It’s a win-win for us all, only if we all support it.”

Founded by Charles Novia, CEO of the newly established Teen Africa TV, FILMIC, since inception in June 2019, has held monthly screenings of films by producers, alongside two unique events namely: FILMIC Mini-Colloquium and FILMIC Old School Evening.