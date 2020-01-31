Enugu Approves N30,000 Minimum Wage for Civil Servants

Arinze Gideon in Enugu

Enugu State Government has approved the report of the joint committee of labour and the government, set up by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for negotiation of the consequential adjustment of the N30,000 minimum wage for the state’s civil servants, because of its commitment to workers’ welfare and the entire citizens of the state.

Briefing newsmen on outcome of the State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, who confirmed the state government’s approval of the consequential adjustment for payment of N30,000 minimum wage to all civil servants with effect from February, stated the decision was also as a result of the harmonious relationship between the government and labour.

The organised labour’s state leadership led by the Chairman of the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council, Comrade Chukwuma Igbokwe, had earlier announced that the State Executive Council, after a meeting with the union, approved the consequential adjustment for payment of the new minimum wage to all civil servants in the state.

Igbokwe, who disclosed that labour is comfortable with the decision reached, added that the council’s approval was a product of collective bargaining between labour and the government.

Noting that this was the first time labour was involved in the issue of minimum wage negotiation, he commended the governor for his inclusive governance style and sustained commitment to workers’ welfare.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Mrs. Adaonah Kene-Uyanwune, stated that the consequential adjustment approved by the council was provided for in the 2020 budget.

Uyanwune explained that after presentation of the budget to Enugu State Assembly, which was approved by the Assembly and signed by the governor, a committee was set up to review and look into the consequential adjustment for civil servants.

The commissioner added that a technical committee was also set up to look in-depth into the figures based on the economic indices of the state, saying: “We had to look at our income, expenditures, internally generated revenue, among others” to arrive at the consequential adjustment, which cuts across board from Grade levels 1 to 17.