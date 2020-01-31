Davido, Sauti Sol to Perform at Rio Ferdinand’s Guinness Extravaganza Friday

He is back! One of football’s biggest superstars,Rio Ferdinand is back in Nigeria to host the Guinness Night Football Pan African extravaganza. today. The lifestyle event which is a perfect blend of football, food, music and arts will have celebrity artistes from across Africa performing like Sauti Sol of Kenya, Bebe Cool of Uganda, Salatiel of Cameroon as well as Ajara Njoya of the Cameroon Lioness – who will join our very own Davido on stage in a music and football fest like none ever seen before.

The event will mark the second time former Manchester United player will visit the country. His first visit was in 2018. Ferdinand is Guinness global ambassador

Over the last four weeks; footballers, fans and spectators alike have joined in the vibe to participate in a series of engaging and immersive night-time soccer events – all powered by Guinness. Football, music, games, experimental meals made with Foreign Extra Stout and body art have been some of the unforgettable highlights of these glow-in-the-dark events. The experience will culminate tonight, January 31 at the Pan-African finale.