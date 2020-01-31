Dare Pays Glowing Tribute as Akinyele Goes Home Friday

As the body of the late former Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC) Chief Alex Akinyele is interned today, Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has said that said beyond graveside oration, President Muhammadu Buhari is irrevocable committed to honouring sports men and women, coaches and administrators that have contributed to sports development in the country.

Already, a powerful delegation from the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports is not only in Ondo to pay their last respect, the Minister is personally involved with the burial ceremony of the late Ondo High Chief.

In a condolence message by the Special Adviser, Media to the Minister of Youth and Sports, John Joshua Akanji, Dare paid glowing tribute to heroes and heroines that have brought glory and honour to Nigeria including the late Akinyele.

The minister said henceforth recognition for such persons must go beyond mere rhetorical statements and empty promises.

“We must learn to honour athletes, coaches and administrators that committed their lives to the service of the nation. Chief Akinyele was an epitome of service and patriotism. He exemplified what genuine service to the country meant. His personal charm was infectious and hard work quite motivational. He tried to use his position to impact on the society. He was simply a true Nigerian hero.

“Sports remains our greatest unifying instrument, public relation tool and could be the biggest source of revenue if properly harnessed,” observed the minister.

He admitted that so many heroes have died unheralded and in penury.

“We must celebrate our athletes and administrators while they are alive.”

According to Dare, “Akinyele was a pace setter, astute administrator, accomplished technocrat, consummate business man who left his mark in the sands of time.

The Minister affirmed that Akinyele led an exemplary life worthy of emulation. “He was a man who abhorred failure, set his goals and ensured that they were accomplished. He presided during great epochs in Nigerian sports like the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations victory, the Atlanta 1996 Olympics feat amongst others.

“He was meticulous and a stickler to details. He never believed in impossibilities.”

Dare further described him as humane, humorous, urbane and honest in his views.

“While some viewed him as too cosmopolitan, he was a grassroots man who was at home with his people, no wonder he held the title of Lisa of Ondo Kingdom,” recalled Dare.

Before his foray into sports, the late Akinyele brought panache, glamour , professionalism and respect to Public Relations practice as the pioneer President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

His contributions to public relations practice continues to evoke fond memories when he worked at the Nigerian Customs

As Minister of Information under General Ibrahim Babangida, Akinyele developed the template that led to reforms in media practice in Nigeria.

He was stylish in his dressing and a great orator.

Born on April 24th 1938 in Ondo town, Chief Akinyele was educated at the University of Ife. He died on November 15th 2019.