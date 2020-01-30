Nigerians Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant at AFA Sports Headquarters

Nigerian basketball fans and enthusiasts have continued to pay glowing tributes to legend of the game, Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna and the seven others who died in the helicopter crash that happened on Sunday in Calabasas, California.

At AFA Sports headquarters in Lagos, the sports apparel brand co-owned by former Nigerian NBA agent, Ugo Udezue, the fans paid their tributes to the great athlete whose life size poster was displayed on their billboard.

Udezue regarded Kobe as an influence to him and his career and therefore counted it worthy to honour him in AFA Sports showroom in Lagos State.

“Kobe was a great man and had a great impact on the new generation of basketball players.

“His grit, dedication and love for the game will continue to live on in the hearts of the basketball community. He will be greatly missed,” stressed the former NBA man.

Udezue stated that the helicopter crash which claimed the lives of the nine people including the legendary athlete and his daughter Gianna left a dent in the community.

Nonetheless, he encourages the basketball community to keep Kobe’s legacy alive and emulate his spirit of service.

Basketball enthusiasts all over the world were plunged into mourning as they grieved the loss of an icon.

Nigeria, a country booming with a basketball culture and federation, likewise suffered the loss of an inspiration to the community.

The Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF) was amongst the earliest group of persons to pay tribute to the former NBA Star fondly called the Black Mamba.