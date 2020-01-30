Nasarawa Offers Free Medical Services to Journalists

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Government, in collaboration with the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DSAH), Lafia, wednesday offered free medical services to more than 50 practicing journalists in the state.

The Chief Medical Director of the DASH, Dr. Hassan Ikrama, who declared open the one-day event, stated that “the exercise is to prevent diseases at their early stages before they escalate. Prevention is better than cure. I urged you to go for regular medical checkup because 80 per cent of diseases infected on us are as result of negligent.”

He further stressed that a lot of diseases could be treated at the early stage and advised the beneficiaries to avoid allowing diseases to stay long in their system before going for treatment.

Ikrama commended the state government for facilitating the exercise and assured that DASH would continue to collaborate with the media in the state in order to reach out to the public on health tips.

Responding, the NUJ’s State Council Chairman, Mrs. Juliana Ofoku, commended the state government and DASH for organising the exercise for journalists in the state. Ofoku added that the program would go a long way to improve the living standard of the media practitioners in the state.