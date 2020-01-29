Tambawal Appoints New DG for PDP Govs’ Forum

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF), and Sokoto State Governor, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal has appointed Hon. CID Maduabum as the Director General of the forum.

This is sequel to a resolution of the forum in June 2019, which was reconfirmed on January 26, 2020.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the Sokoto State Governor, Mr. Mohammed Bello, “Hon. Maduabum is a Masters’ Degree holder in law, a legal practitioner of 35 years, a former two-term member of the House of Representatives, a former Deputy Chief of Staff and Chief of Staff to former presiding officers in the National Assembly. He is an experienced administrator”.

He is expected to assist in repositioning and reorganising the PDP-GF to play its role in nation building under the leadership of Tambuwal.