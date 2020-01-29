Atiku Expresses Shock over Renewed Violence in Taraba, Plateau

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed shock over the renewed violence in Plateau, Taraba states and elsewhere across the country, describing them as disturbing signals..

Atiku also said that the renewed violence and attacks reminded the country of how much work it still have ahead to tidy the country’s internal security apparatus.

According to Atiku in a state by his media aide, Mr. Paul Ibe said, “while it is fair to appreciate the military and other security outfits for their spirited efforts to clear all trenches of bandits hideouts, it is expedient that we re-evaluate and recalibrate the country’s security architecture through community policing and any other of such mechanisms that allows for a more far-reaching inclusive security networking”.

He further stated that while it is desireable to have a razor edge security system, it is also important that Nigeria should ensure that the justice system in the country works so as to ensure that criminals who are caught in this kind of heinous crime are meted with adequate punishments.

According the former presidential candidate of the PDP in the last general election, “a society with a derelict justice system is a fertile land for misconduct, according to a popular Africa adage.

“To be sure that we are one step ahead of criminals who pose existential threats to our internal security, it is important that we empower our justice system with the belief that when stiff punishments are handed down on these criminals, there will be a deterrence for a repeat of this nature of crime,”Atiku stated.

He said that these kinds of crime and killings have continued unabated because assailants are hardly brought to justice, explaining that there is no deterrence to such crimes.