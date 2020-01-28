We’re grooming Edo youths to take up active roles in politics, says Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration is grooming youths to take up active roles in politics, so they can positively contribute to the development of society.

The governor said this at a thanksgiving service held at St Paul’s Anglican Church, Iruekpen, Esan West Local Government, to celebrate the electoral victory of the member representing Esan West Local Government Area in the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Marcus Onobun.

Obaseki said, “We cannot continue to allow young people to believe that politics is about deception. We have to strengthen their faith that politics is a service to humanity and to God; that politics is about providing for the people.”

He said his administration through several reforms, is supporting youths to succeed, adding, “We have learnt that it is not about today, but tomorrow. We have to support the youth because Nigeria will be built by the young people we see today.

“If we don’t support and encourage them, how would we secure our future? That is why I am committed to nurturing youths like Hon. Marcus.”

Obaseki noted that God brought his administration to being for a purpose, noting that if God wanted Edo to remain stagnant, he wouldn’t have brought him to power.

The governor also promised to provide N5 million empowerment fund for women in the church to improve their wellbeing.

In his remark, Hon Marcus Onobun, while commending Governor Obaseki for giving youths the platform to succeed in their various careers, described the governor as his mentor.

“The governor has given young people like me the opportunity to serve in his government, that is why I am in government today,” he added.

He pledged his continued loyalty to the governor and promised to live up to the confidence reposed in him by his constituents.