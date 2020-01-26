Obaseki to unveil new policy on education  

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration will in February meet with stakeholders drawn from different sectors of the state to unveil a new policy on education.

The governor said this during a courtesy visit by leaders and members of the Baptist School of Theology, at Government House in Benin City.

Obaseki explained that the new policy would be reeled out during a roundtable on the education sector scheduled for February, noting, “We are convening a roundtable on the education sector within the next one month to reel out our new education policy and get as much input as possible from many partners.”

He said the investment the state government was making in the education sector would build a solid foundation for children at the basic education level, which emphasises learning than schooling.

“We need to rebuild the standard of our education at the basic level. Our institutions should be a reference point. We are aware of resource constraints and know that government alone cannot do achieve the kind of progress we desire. But we have decided to invest more in basic education,” he noted.

Obaseki said his administration shares same vision with the Baptist School of Theology for a society driven by strong education and moral standing, assuring them of his administration’s support in their programmes.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Board for the Baptist School of Theology, Mr Edwin Erhimwin, said they were on the visit to thank the governor for his solidarity with them on the occasion of the death of their former Chairman, late Arch. Eddy Eguavon.

He appealed to the governor to assist the school as they embark on a project to build a permanent site for the institution.

The chairman commended the governor, noting, “We encourage you on your education policies as you equip our children with education for service and development.”