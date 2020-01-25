Ford’s Low-Carbon Ambitions Earn CDP Climate ‘A List’ Designation

Ford Motor Company’s actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and contribute to development of the low-carbon economy have earned it a place on CDP’s Climate ‘A List’ for climate change for the first time. Ford is among 35 American companies recognised this year.

“Our people, our customers and our investors expect us to constantly do more to address climate change,” said Bob Holycross, vice president, sustainability, environment and safety engineering. “For more than 20 years, Bill Ford, our executive chairman, has been driving us to act more boldly around climate change.

“We believe making great vehicles, protecting the planet and maintaining a strong business are dependent on each other and not mutually exclusive priorities.”

Bruno Sarda, president of CDP North America said, “Congratulations to Ford for earning a spot on this year’s Climate ‘A List’ – the company is a model for true corporate sustainability leadership.

“Climate change is an undeniable business risk if unaddressed and we must transition to a low-carbon economy now to avoid the worst impacts,” said Sarda. “’A List’ companies know sustainability presents an exciting race to the top, an opportunity to innovate and rethink business as usual, proving that environmental responsibility simply makes good business sense.”

Ford’s commitment to reduce CO2 emissions consistent with guidelines in the Paris Climate Accord includes investing more than $11.5 billion in electric vehicles. To increase the appeal and adoption of electric vehicles, Ford is introducing zero-emissions versions some of its most successful vehicles, including the Mustang Mach-E later this year and an electric F-150 in the near future. The company also recently launched North America’s largest EV charging network.

In 2017, Ford said it had reduced carbon dioxide emissions from manufacturing operations by 30 percent per vehicle produced – eight years earlier than planned when the goal was set in 2010.

Building on that success, Ford announced a new global Carbon Reduction Strategy for manufacturing, with a significant emphasis on renewable energy and a continued focus on low-emission sources and energy efficiency. Ford has set an aspirational goal to run all its manufacturing plans globally on 100-percent renewable energy by 2035.

CDP is a global environmental impact nonprofit, and its annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. In 2019, more than 525 investors with assets in excess of $96 trillion, along with 125 major purchasers which together spend US$3.6 trillion on procurement, have asked companies to disclose data on environmental effects, risks and opportunities through CDP’s platform. More than 8,400 responded.

A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess these companies, allocating grades of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks. CDP also encourages companies to demonstrate best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets. Those that don’t disclose or provide insufficient information are given a failing grade.