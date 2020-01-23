Who is After Herbert Wigwe?

It would seem like the year 2020 has begun with the sole purpose of bringing allegations and rumours to light and promptly dispelling them before they are given the courtesy to bud. On the corporate quarters of the Nigerian industry, the latest florets to receive this treatment are the rumours that the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank had been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This rebuttal by Access Bank Plc is coming on the shoulders of rumours that the group CEO of the banking establishment, Mr. Herbert Wigwe had got in trouble as a result of the company he was keeping – a company that also got arraigned by the economic police agency.

This alleged associate of Herbert Wigwe, former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, and his company, Slok Nigeria Limited, have already had their day in court, with the former governor forcibly holidaying – long term – in prison. Thus, to banish all speculations of Herbert Wigwe suffering a similar fate on account of his alleged business deals with Kalu, the management of Access Bank has taken a stalwart position against such rumours.

According to the bank, Mr. Wigwe was only invited by the anti-graft agency to resolve issues relating to himself, transactions with Slok Nigerian Limited, and the ruling of the court in charge of the case. Specifically, the commission had graciously requested the presence and cooperation of Access Bank officials – which included its CEO, Mr. Wigwe – who were at the helm of affairs on the Bank’s recovery efforts on Slok credit.

It was all a misunderstanding, Access Bank insists. Following the court ruling on Slok Nigerian Limited and its boss, the federal government had acquired the establishment. However, because the establishment had used its assets as collateral for a loan from Diamond Bank Plc – which has been acquired by Access Bank, and had a stake in the company and was at risk of losing money in the form of the collateralized assets.

Thus was Herbert Wigwe absorbed of all alleged wrongs, with the misunderstanding resolved, and the rumours put to rest.