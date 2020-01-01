Yobe Gov Pardons Six Prisoners

Michael Olugbode in Damaturu

Yobe State Governor, Mai-Mala Buni, has granted pardon to six prisoners serving various jail terms in the state as part of the New Year celebration.

Among those pardoned by the governor were Isa Mohammed, who was jailed for a year and six months and serving his time at the Potiskum Medium Security Prison; Isa Haruna, who was also convicted and sentenced to a year and six months and also serving his jail term in Potiskum.

Others were Umar Ibrahim, who was convicted and sentenced to three years and serving his jail term at the Gashu’a Prison; Manu Dari, jailed for three years and serving in Gashu’a; Adamu Bello, who was serving a jail term of two years and seven months in Potiskum and Adamu Jauro Julee, who was jailed for 11 months and 23 days and serving his jail term at the Potiskum Medium Security Prison.

A statement by Yobe State’s Commissioner for Information, Home Affairs and Culture, Abdullahi Bego, which was released yesterday, said “the governor granted these pardons in exercise of his Prerogative of Mercy as conferred on him by Section 212 (1) of the Constitution of the country and based on the advice of the Prerogative of Mercy Advisory Council.”

Bego said that the governor expressed his best wishes and goodwill to the people of the state as the New Year (2020) dawns with “optimism that given the groundwork laid in the recent period, 2020 will be a year of renewal and more socio-economic progress for the state.

“The governor, while reflecting on the outgoing year, observed that 2019 was full of opportunities and trials for the state but expressed gratitude to Almighty God for the successes the state recorded during the period.

“His Excellency, Governor Buni commends the people of the state for their resilience and the security agencies for their hard work in preserving peace and security.

“The governor urged the people to continue to partner with the security agencies to ensure a peace that lasts across the state.”