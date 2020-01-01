Tambuwal Hails Nigerians for their Resilience, Tolerance

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has applauded the resilience and tolerance of Nigerians in the face of many obstacles they face collectively in terms of socio-economic challenges they face daily.

Tambuwal, who stated this in a brief New Year message, emphasised that the travails tugging precariously at the fabric holding Nigerian compatriots together shall never be torn into pieces by the myriads of problems they cope with frequently.

“I have said it times without number that Nigeria and Nigerians are one indivisible entity ordained by Allah. Any contrived or accidental attempt to foist disunity among them can only last but some moments.

“Christianity, Islam, animism and other shades of religious beliefs are disparate expressions of our collective strive to be close to our creator. None of the beliefs diminish our togetherness as human beings subsisting under one nation with common destiny.

“I am confident that as we move into the New Year, we shall surmount, as we have done countless times, all the challenges staring us in the face and putting us at daggers drawn with tolerance and understanding,” the governor explained.

While wishing Christian brethrens a merry and prosperous New Year, the Sokoto State governor, in the message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Muhammad Bello, admonished them to reflect on the blessings of the outgoing year and pray for good tidings in the coming year.

“As I am confident that you and I will weather through whatever storm is gathering, I enjoin you to be steadfast in your resolve to ensure that the rule of law and good governance are not truncated.

“I pray to Allah to make us more united to confront the menace of insurgency, cultism, banditry and all manners of crimes and criminalities,” the governor said.