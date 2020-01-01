House Loses Another Member, Fagen-Gawo

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja
A member of the House of Representatives representing Garki, Bubara constituency of Jigawa State, Hon. Muhammadu Fagen-Gawo is dead.
He died at the age of 65 years in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), while on a medical trip.
Fagen-Gawo’s death is coming less than a month after another member of the House, Ja’afaru Illiyasu, from Niger State, died.
The Jigawa State government has also confirmed the death.
He was survived by a wife and nine children, the source added.
The late lawmaker was a member of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and a second -term lawmaker.