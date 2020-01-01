Enugu Police Parade 77 Suspected Criminals

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Enugu State Police Command yesterday paraded 77 suspected criminals for their alleged involvement in various criminal activities in the past four months.

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdurrahman, who paraded the suspects said that the command achieved the feat through the ongoing Operation Puff Adder and the commitment of officers and men of the command.

Abdurrahman said that 16 assorted arms, 122 ammunitions of various caliber and 30 live cartridges were recovered in the period under review by the command.

“Other items recovered were six vehicles (cars); six tricycles; two motorcycles; five handsets; five wraps of cocaine; one small axe and one toy gun,” he said.

The commissioner of police thanked Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for his support in terms of logistics adding that the 65 vehicle donated by the governor to the command had greatly assisted in crime fighting and security surveillance.

Abdurrahman explained that on December 23, operatives of Special Armed Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested Mr. Ogbonna Nwasibe, for unlawful possession of firearm while conducting a stop-and-search operation.

He said that the operatives also arrested one Ugwu Chinaza, 20, who resided at Ibeagwu Nike in Enugu East Council Area, for conspiracy and armed robbery.

“The operatives recovered one tricycle, which has been released to the owner on bond,’’ he said.

The commissioner of police further explained that the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) arrested one Christopher Ede in Enugu for unlawful possession of 72 rounds of 9mm ammunitions and he was suspected to be a member of Ayes Confraternity during interrogation.

“We have made many arrests and investigations are currently ongoing on the level of involvement of the suspects being paraded as well as how to track down their cohorts that are presently at large.

“We will surely get at them as we will meticulously do our job and with the help of information and feedback from the members of the public, especially journalists, we will be on top of our game,’’ he said.

The commissioner of police thanked residents of the state for assisting the police in 2019, adding that the state has reclaimed its former status of being the most peaceful in the country.