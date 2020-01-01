EFCC Arrests Senator Sani over Alleged $10,000 Scam

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arrested vocal critic and former Senator, Shehu Sani, over alleged involvement in extortion, name dropping and financial crimes.

Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th Senate was arrested yesterday afternoon by EFCC operatives and whisked to the headquarters of the commission in Jabi, Abuja.

THISDAY gathered that Senator Sani was arrested for allegedly collecting $10,000 from a popular car dealer in Abuja and owner of ASD Motors, Alhaji Sani Dauda.

He was said to have collected $10,000 from ASD Motors on the grounds that he is very close to the EFCC boss.

“Upon filing a report at the commission, Sani was subsequently arrested and granted administrative bail while the said $10,000 was recovered from him. He was asked to report back but made himself incommunicado”, a source said.

The EFCC operatives quizzed him over the allegations of scamming some people and allegedly dropping the name of the EFCC boss before suspects who have cases with the commission.

The senator was said to have told the complainant that he would resolve his case with the EFCC.

He was said to have told the complainant that he discussed with the investigators who claimed that only the EFCC boss could resolve the matter.

The car dealer alleged that the senator told him that he is close to Magu and allegedly demanded $20,000 to pass to Magu in order to resolve the issue.

“The complainant stated that he could only provide $10,000 and thereafter proceeded to write a cheque covering the amount. The cheque was allegedly presented to Bureau De Change operator who allegedly gave the $10,000 equivalent to the senator – to settle the matter with the EFCC.

A source close to the investigation told THISDAY that Senator Sani would spend the New Year in EFCC’s custody as the complainant is expected to take up issues with him on Thursday, January 2, 2020.