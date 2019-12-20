The Stars Head to Onitsha This Weekend

By Vanessa Obioha

After a competitive show of talents to clinch a spot at the upcoming Access the Stars Music reality show in Calabar, Cross River, only two contestants advanced to the next round from the top five selected contestants.

The five contestants in a bid to impress the judges sang their hearts out. However, the Calabar music concert was not only graced by the contestants. Music lovers also had the time of their lives with Seyi Shay and Darey who put up a show-stopping performance on stage. At the Old Parade ground in Calabar where the concert was held, the duo held music fans spellbound, delivering some memorable performances.

The train now moves to Onitsha this weekend where another round of stars will be selected for the reality show. Auditions started yesterday, Thursday, December 19 at Dolly Hills Hotel and will continue today, Friday, December 20. The main concert will take place at Shoprite Onitsha Mall on Sunday, December 22, 2019.

Shay who has been enjoying her time as a judge on the show, expressed her expectation for the show’s next outing in Onitsha – “Every city we’ve visited has produced lots of awe-inspiring moments. I know Onitsha will not disappoint and I can’t wait to meet some amazing singers in the city.”

The show will air on major entertainment channels such as Hip Tv, Africa Magic and Views Channel.