Invasion of The Sun Reminiscent of Military Era, Says Uwazurike

A former President of Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazurike, has described the invasion of the premises of The Sun Newspapers by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as an anachronistic action reminiscent of the military era.

Uwazurike in a statement last night, said the society is not static and that the government agencies must not impose dictatorship on the fourth estate of the realm.

He argued that The Sun is a juristic person and must be distinguished from the person of the chairman.

“The publishing company is a juristic person and must be distinguished from the person of the chairman. That is why everyone is liable for its action.”

He stressed that since the subject matter is already before the court, it was better for the anti-graft agency to wait for the judgment or the orders of the court before sealing up the newspaper company.

“I am aware that the federal government agency charged with crime investigation is in court with The Sun Newspapers Limited. Having submitted to the jurisdiction of the court, the EFCC must await the judgment or the orders of the court before sealing up the Sun Newspapers Limited.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the conviction of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has no legal relationship with the invasion of the premises of the media house. The officers in the government of Muhammadu Buhari swore to uphold the constitution. I ask for nothing less than justice,” Uwazurike stressed.

He contended that executive lawlessness as stated by Justice C.A Oputa of the Supreme Court in the celebrated case of Ojukwu vs Governor of Lagos State, should not be toler

“Oputa and his colleagues during the military era had the courage to uphold justice. The judiciary of today must do likewise,” he said