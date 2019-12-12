Yomi Casual Launches New Fashion Line in Lekki

Rebecca Ejifoma

With the joy of the Yuletide season and a whole new arrival for fashion lines globally, fashion impresario, Omoniyi Makun, popularly known as Yomi Casual, is set to blow minds away with his new fashion line opening on Saturday December 14 this year in Lekki, Lagos.

Yomi Casual, who told newsmen in a media parley in Lagos, divulged that his fashion line would be officially launched on that day as his flagship store for 2019.

He said: “I have invested so much in the brand – Yomi Casual. Since the beginning of this year, we rolled up our sleeves for this flagship store”.

The fashion icon described his new store as fashion for everyone. “I’m trying to scale up fashion lovers’ taste for the best yet seen. We will be giving Nigerians and all clients unique outfits”.

With his unwavering efforts to dish out fashion tasters an electrifying experience, Yomi Casual has lined up some mouthwatering services in his new store.

He enthused: “The new outlet has services from laundry department, fabric department, VIP lounge for clients, outdoor lounge for visitors, outfit pickup, production factory to masterclass section among others.”

And following his passion to see class meet style, the super-fashion artiste wets his audience appetites. “Fashion lovers should expect more astounding designs from Yomi Casual. We have big things coming up very soon”.

Yomi Casual, an enthusiastic designer, is set to wow the fashion market – home and abroad – this Yuletide season with vintage. For him, it sure would be a December to remember at the opening.

He, therefore, beckons on Nigerians to get set for the unravelling of his store on Sunday December 14.