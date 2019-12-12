WISCAR Kicks against Gender-based Violence

As part of the activities marking the 16 days of activism against Gender Based Violence (GBV) which commenced on November 25, 2019 on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, WISCAR (Women in Successful Careers), a Lagos-based Non-governmental organisation (NGO) has unequivocally condemned the killing of Mrs. Acheju Abuh, the Women Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wada Aro Campaign Council Ochadamu Ward in Oju LGA of Kogi State.

Founder and Chairperson of WISCAR, Amina Oyagbola, following the recently concluded WISCAR 2019 Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference held in Lagos; stated that “WISCAR condemns all forms of sexual harassment and violence against women. Such acts have no place in our democracy and neither should they ever be condoned in governance, in our homes or in our workplaces”.

“WISCAR, an NGO with a focus on strategic mentoring of young women for leadership and, indeed, for the overall development of our nation, firmly believes that respect for the dignity of human life must be a fundamental value at the core of our society. Every citizen, man or woman, must have the right to express his/her political views and preferences without risk to life or limb,” she explained.

Condemning the killing, Oyagbola stated her strong hope “that justice will be served on all the perpetrators of this inhumane act and that the family of the unfortunate victim will be able to take solace in the fact that her life and death will germinate useful fruits by ensuring the condemnation of such acts and ensuring the punishment of the perpetrators to the full extent of the law. Her deeply regrettable death must not have been in vain”.