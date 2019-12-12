US Seizes Jet Belonging to Nigerian over Fraud

A jet belonging to an unidentified Nigerian was on Tuesday seized by the United States federal agents at the Peachtree DeKalb Airport, Georgia, United States.

WSB-TV reported that their Correspondent, Aaron Diamant, witnessed the seizure of the plane in a case that was related to an international fraud scheme.

Diamant, who shared a video from the seizure on his verified Twitter handle said, “We’re alongside Federal agents as they seize a jet at @PDKAirport.”

It was reported that the federal agents went through the plane for evidence with a K-9 team for drugs and other contraband.

Special Agent Thor Whitmore of the Department of Homeland Security said, “For the most part, people don’t even understand. They don’t know what’s happening in Atlanta, Georgia. We’re looking at it as kind of a turn back to the 1980s.”

Investigators said the plane belongs to a Nigerian national charged in a multimillion-dollar international fraud scheme.