UN to Honour NSCDC Boss, 19 Others

Sunday Okobi

The Commandant-General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr. Abdullahi Muhammadu, would be among the 20 people across the world to be honoured by the Secretary-General of United Nations, António Gutteries, with United Nations Public Service Awards (UNPSA) in New York, United States, early next year.

The award, which recognises excellence in public service across the world, according to a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday, was launched in 2003 to promote and support innovations in public service delivery with the adoption of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The statement signed by the Secretary of the Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity Inc, in Maryland, US, Dr. Leke Alao, on behalf of civil society coalition revealed that it was the coalition that nominated the Commandant-General.

The coalition said the NSCDC has recorded tremendous achievements in ensuring the protection and assistance of Nigerian population and safeguarding property and the environment from natural or man-made disasters, which is the core pillar of sustainable development attainment.

According to the statement, Alao said: “We cannot hope for sustainable development without peace; the effort of the Corps has reduced human trafficking in Nigeria within and outside the country as the SDGs fall specifically mention human trafficking in the targets of three goals-5, 8, and 16.

“The effort of the Corps has also given Nigeria the hope that such inhuman deal would be a thing of the past in the country.”

He, therefore, called on governments across all strata in the country to accord financial assistance and manpower development to the NSCDC in order to function maximally.