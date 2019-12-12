Strike May Disrupt Power Supply, Ikeja Disco Warns

National grid suffers system collapse

Peter Uzoho

Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IE) has warned that the ongoing nationwide strike by electricity workers might result to disruption of services across its network in Lagos.

Electricity workers with the Discos commenced strike yesterday and the Transmission Company (TCN) joined later.

Although high level negotiations were ongoing to resolve the labour dispute as at press time, the grid had suffered a collapse at about 2 p.m. yesterday as more transmission lines were being removed.

Ikeja Disco in a statement issued yesterday by its spokesman, Mr. Felix Ofulue, however, said the grievances of the striking workers were not specific to the company but were directed to the federal government and the entire power sector.

It added that it was working with the federal government and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that the industrial action was called off for it to resume services to its customers.

The statement reads: “This is to inform you that the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has embarked on a nationwide strike effective December 11, 2019. It is important to state that the grievances of the Union are not specific to Ikeja Electric, but directed at the Federal Government and the entire Power Sector

“However, due to the strike, there may be a disruption of services across the Network. Ikeja Electric is working with the Federal Government and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that the Industrial Action is called off and there will be a resumption of services to our esteemed customers.

“All our online portals, social media handles and vending platforms remain available for our customers to access. Thank you for your patience and understanding”.