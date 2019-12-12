Purported APC rally: IGP suspends event till further notice, cites ‘overriding internal security interests’

The purported rally allegedly being planned by persons claiming to represent the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been suspended till further notice by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, who cited ‘overriding internal security interests.’

The rally was slated to hold at Garrick Memorial College, Ekenwan Road on Friday, December 13, but youths on Thursday besieged major streets in Benin metropolis protesting against the event, which they said put the state’s security framework in jeopardy over concerns linked to cult-related clashes.

In a letter addressed to the Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP, ACP Idowu Owohunwa, the Police said “in cognizance of the security consequences of the proposed Mega Rally, I am to confirm that the Inspector General of Police has directed the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command to emplace appropriate security framework that is directed at suspending the rally until further notice.

“He has also been directed to summon a meeting of all parties involved in the political development with a view to engaging them towards giving effect to his directives in overriding internal security interests.”