Obasanjo Hails El-Rufai, Says He’s One of Best to Work With

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, wednesday described the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, as one of the best persons to work with.

Obasanjo stated this when he paid a private visit to the governor at the Government House in Kaduna.

El-Rufai served in the eight-year administration of Obasanjo as Director-General, Bureau for Public Enterprises (BPE), and later as Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from 1999 to 2007.

According to Obasanjo, “He (el-rufai) is one of the best persons to work with,” adding that “el-Rufai is a near genius.

“We need a character like this-a man that you know where you stand with him. Any job given to him will be well done.”

Obasanjo also described the governor as a good student, noting that el-Rufai copied gender inclusiveness from his administration.

“I made women important in my government. He has done the same in Kaduna State. He is a very good learner.”

Obasanjo said his visit was a home coming, adding that he is a “son of the soil” having built his first house in Makera area of the city between 1959 and 1967 while serving at the Mogadishu Battalion of the Nigerian army in Kaduna.

He said the battalion was the first to be ‘Nigerianised’, and it had soldiers from all over the country.

While responding, el-Rufai described the former president as a mentor, adding that he learned many public service skills from him when he served in his government.

He thanked Obasanjo for finding time to come to Kaduna to see things for himself.