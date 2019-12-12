NOC Sets up Four-man Committee to Mediate in AFN Crisis

The National Olympic Committee (NOC) wednesday set up a four-man investigative panel to mediate in the crisis rocking the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

The Public Relations Officer of NOC, Phemmy Adetula, said in Abuja that the panel has President of Badminton Federation,Francis Orbih as chairman with , President, Taekwondo federation, Binga Margaret, Toyin Aluko as members and Emmanuel Nweri is to serve as secretary of the committee.

According to Adetula, the NOC cannot afford to close its eyes to happenings in the AFN. The Olympic movement and solidarity is known for peaceful co-existence. So, for this simple fact, athletics as a sport including other federations in the country must enjoy a peaceful environment without any rancour as they prepare for the forthcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan next year.

He said the committee was mandated to report its findings within the shortest possible time to NOC.

Also, the NOC hosted its first Patrons Forum during it’s AGM in Abuja.

The objectives of this Forum is to further highlight our roles, expectations as Patrons of the Olympic and Commonwealth movement amongst other vital issues that is affecting our sport. In attendance were His Excellency, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, representative of HRM Oba Saheed Elegunshi, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima, Rt. Hon Marc Wabara, Mrs kofo Nwokedi and Maj. Gen. Adamu Dyeri.

The Annual General meeting of the NOC will take place today at the Starview Palace Hotel in Abuja.