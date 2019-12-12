IG Seeks Action Plan to Advance Career of Women Police

Says police to get five female CPs

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, wednesday called on the Nigerian Police Force Women’s Conference to draw up an action plan that would advance the interest of women in the Nigerian Police.

Speaking while declaring open the 2019 edition of the Nigerian Police Force Women’s Conference, the IG said the Force had over the years emplaced policies that would guarantee gender sensitivity.

He said the police had established office of the force gender advisor and the gender unit under the police intelligence bureau.

To underline the priority placed on women police officers by police authorities, he said the force has produced many women police officers holding strategic positions.

“We have produced several women police officers who have and are still holding strategic positions as Commissioners of Police (CPs) Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs).

“Furthermore, women officers have excelled in peacekeeping operations as well as other United Nation’s missions and associated international assignments where they have been seconded to on account of their individual knowledge, professional excellence and discipline”, he said.

He disclosed that five female officers would soon be elevated to the rank of Commissioner of Police as part of a deliberate effort to place more women in managerial positions.

The IG said the feat accomplished by ACP Chioma Ajunwa at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games in Atlanta, United States remain unrivalled.

“Particular reference is made to the feats of the likes of Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Chioma Ajunwa, the first Nigerian ever to win a gold medal at an individual event at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, United States”, he said.

He, therefore, called on the conference to raise a communique with sets of action plans that would assist the police leadership in advancing the interest of women police officers.

Earlier in her speech, CP Aishatu Abubakar, commended the police leadership for priortising the welfare of women police in Nigeria.

She traced the history of women police to the enlistment of women into the Nigerian Police in 1955 with the historic passing out parade of the Southern Police Ground at Ikeja Lagos State in 1956.

“Police Act of 1968 spelt out the roles and responsibilities of women police to include investigation of offences against women and children, escorting and guiding women prisoners, school crossing duties and some office duties like clerical duties, telephone operators and orderly duties”, she said