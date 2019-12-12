‘Fruit Juice Antioxidants Enhances Healthy Living’

A recent research has shown that regular fruit juice intake enhances antioxidants in the human body system which is necessary for a wholesome healthy life.

This was disclosed by a registered nutritionist and National Publicity Secretary of the Nutrition Society of Nigeria (NSN), Olusola Malomo, at the November edition of the monthly healthy living dialogue – an initiative supported by Chivita as part of its ‘No-added Sugar Campaign’.

Malomo, noted that while food was widely believed to be an important source of the key nutrients the body needs for growth, development and maintenance of tissues, findings revealed that fruits (which include 100% or pure fruit juices) and vegetables are the primary sources of antioxidants in our diet.

The research, which indicated a strong positive correlation between consumption of fruit juice and antioxidants, indicated that Antioxidants are essential for preventing premature ageing, vision loss, mood disorders, and heart diseases.

The nutritionist, who is also a dietician, stated that it has been proven that 100% fruit juices made from orange, apples, Pineapple, Red Grapes, raspberries, strawberries, red currants, cherries, pears, guava, mangos, and watermelon are rich in antioxidants.

“100% fruit juice contains bioactive compounds with antioxidant properties. As such, fruit juices have the potential to improve the antioxidant status in the body,” he stated

“Regardless of your motive for food consumption, be it for pleasure or remedy, one of the best measures to building and sustaining a healthy lifestyle is to regularly complement mealtimes with antioxidant-rich food and beverages such as vegetables and 100% fruit juice,” he added.