Former Ondo Commissioner Mourns Death of Two Politicians in Ifedore

Former Commissioner for Information in Ondo State, Honourable Kayode Akinmade, has commiserated with the people of Ifedore local government area of Ondo State over the death of their two illustrious sons and former chairmen of the local government, Engineer Dele Osakuade and Mr Adetoye Obele.

Akinmade, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the House of Representatives seat in Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency during the 2019 general election, said he received news of the passing of the illustrious politicians with shock and disbelief, because they died in their prime.

He noted that as community leaders, the departed politicians contributed their quota to the development of the local government.

He said: “Osakuade, as Commissioner for Culture and Tourism under the Olusegun Agagu administration, had notable achievements in office, while Obele did his level best to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Ifedore.

“These illustrious sons of Ifedore and notable political gladiators in Ondo State were my personal friends and confidants.

“They passionately loved their community and wanted positive development in the area. Their death is a big loss to Ondo State. They will be sorely missed.

“I commiserate with the leaders of the party in the area, their families and teeming supporters and pray that the Almighty God will grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”