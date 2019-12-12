FG to Establish Museums in Communities to Promote Tourism

The Federal Government has proposed plans to set up community

museums as part of efforts to ensure that local communities benefit

from tourism.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed,

announced the plan on Thursday at the ongoing 4th World UNWTO/UNESCO

World Conference on Tourism and Culture in Kyoto, Japan.

”In Nigeria, we observed that tourists stay in the big cities when

they visit. They visit the museums in the cities where objects gotten

from different parts, including the rural areas, are displayed but

they hardly go to the rural areas.

”To encourage tourists to visit the rural areas where money spent is

quickly reflected in the local economy, we are trying to establish

community museums,” said the Minister, who served as one of the

panellists at the Ministerial Segment of the conference, dedicated to

discussing and exchanging policies and government models impacting the

future of cultural tourism.

Alhaji Mohammed said the government will, in particular, encourage the

establishment of palace museums.

”Parts of ancient residencies of traditional rulers and important

chiefs are being turned to museums. Thus, we are not limiting museums

to the big cities. Money spent by tourists while visiting these rustic

places stay longer in these areas. Lamido Adamawa now has the Fombina

Palace museum, just like the Emir of Potiskum has palace museum,” he

said.

The Minister said the government, through high-level representation,

training of festival managers and the provision of enabling

environment, is supporting and promoting festivals and cultural

tourism all over the country, with the ultimate goal of ensuring that

local communities benefit from such events.

He said that a national calendar of festivals will soon be unveiled to

assist tourists who are coming to Nigeria in planning their visits.

Alhaji Mohammed said that Nigeria has continued to leverage on the

areas in which it enjoys comparative advantage, citing music, movies

and fashion as some of such areas.