Electricity Workers Suspend Nationwide Strike

By Sunday Ehigiator

The National Union of Electricity Employees has suspended its nationwide strike.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company made this known via its Twitter handle @EKEDP on Thursday.

The tweet read, “Dear customer, National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has suspended its strike. Our offices & payment channels are open for business. Thank you for your patience & understanding.”

The electricity workers had, on Wednesday, shut down the headquarters of Ikeja Electric and Eko Electricity Distribution Company in Ikeja and Marina, Lagos, following the inability of government to dialogue with the union within the 21-day ultimatum they had issued the government to attend to their demands.

Delegates from the House of Representatives has been scheduled to meet with the union today, but it is not yet clear if the suspension of the industrial action is as a result of dialogue between the duo as at the time of filing this report.