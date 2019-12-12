Commercial Farming Can Solve Insecurity Crisis, Say Fayemi, Lawmaker

Victor Ogunje in Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and the lawmaker representing Ekiti North Constituency II in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ibrahim Olarewaju, have said the problem of insecurity in the country could be easily solved if commercial farming was promoted.

The leaders charged the educated and uneducated youths to embrace farming for national economic development, which was capable of solving the tripod scourges of “poverty, unemployment and insecurity bedeviling the country.”

They gave the charge during an empowerment and skills acquisition programme organised by Olarewaju for over 2,000 youths and women in his constituency.

Olarewaju commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the closure of the country’s borders with Benin Republic and other neighbouring countries to tackle persistent smuggling which has crippled the country’s economy.

“The youth in commercial farming policy was imperative with a view to change the nation’s economic model from export based to import substitution, which will boost food production and revamp local industries.

“The present economic situation had shown Nigerians the need to go back to agriculture and stop searching for white collar job that seemed not to be available.

“I urge the youths to take advantage of the opportunities created with border closure to engage in commercial agriculture to enhance food production capacity and create wealth for themselves.

“I want to express my willingness to support any youth who is ready to go fully into agricbusiness with improved seed varieties, fertilisers and incentive that make farming easier,” he said.

Fayemi, in his remarks, applauded the lawmaker for initiating such programme aimed at alleviating poverty and improving the lives of the people.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Hon. Folorunso Olabode, said the unique initiative was in tandem with the government agenda in the area of empowerment and capacity development.

He assured youths of his readiness to invest in them and create enabling environment through implementation of policy frameworks in ensuring they are taking away from the unemployment pool.