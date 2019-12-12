Abiodun Sends List of 18 Commissioners to Ogun Assembly

By Kayode Fasua in Abeokuta

After seven months in office, the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday finally released a list of his commissioners, comprising 18 names.

He sent the names to the state’s House of Assembly for confirmation and hours after, the Speaker, Mr. Olakunle Oluomo, read out Abiodun’s letter, during the House’s plenary.

The names include those of Mr. Afolabi Afuape, a former commissioner for sports in the state; Mr. Oludotun Taiwo, Mr Ganiyu Hamzat, Mrs. Funmi Efuape, Dr. Kehinde Oluwadare, Mr Femi Ogunbanwo and Chief Jamiu Omoniyi, and Mr. Tunji Akinosi, Others are: Mr Ade Adesanya, Dr Adeola Odedina, Prof. Sidi Osho, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, Dr. Yomi Coker, Mr. Abiodun Balogun, Gbolahan Adediwura, Mr. Tunji Odunlami and Mr Laolu Olabintan.

Governor Abiodun had written to the House that, “In furtherance of our mission to build our future together, please find attached the list of nominees for the post of commissioners for your consideration.”

Oluomo assured that the lawmakers would dutifully consider the list.

It is, however, expected that the lawmakers would screen the nominees before Christmas.

Meanwhile, the Speaker has called on all the nominees to appear before the House on Monday, 16th December, 2019 for screening, and that they should come along with 30 copies each, of their curriculum vitae and other relevant credentials.

The governor had come under pressure from stakeholders in the state-to name his cabinet members as required by the Constitution, bearing the need to entrench leadership in the various ministries that are currently being headed by permanent secretaries, who are civil servants.

The governor buckled, following a strident appeal by leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, who implored him, during a state banquet, to name cabinet and board members in earnest.

Abiodun had assured them that the full list of his cabinet members and other key officials would be released before Christmas.