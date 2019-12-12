700 Patients Benefit from Osun Free Surgical Mission

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

No fewer than 700 residents of Osun State benefitted from the free surgical operation organised by the state government to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

The patients with various ailments ranging from hydrocelle; lipoma; breast lumps and other issues were freely operated upon across the three senatorial districts of the state.

The operation exercise started in Iwo, the headquarters of Osun West Senatorial District, where 175 patients were operated and given necessary drugs.

Afterward, the exercise was taken to Ilesa, the headquarters of Osun East Senatorial District, where 182 surgical patients were operated.

Also, over 300 surgical patients have been operated on in Osogbo, the Osun Central Senatorial headquarters.

Speaking on the development, the Commissioner for Health, Osun State, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, said the free medical mission and treatment were put together to mark the anniversary.

Isamotu, who described the exercise as ‘timely’, reiterated government’s commitment to the promotion of quality and healthy living.

He said the Ministry of Health with the support of the governor would continue to ensure free healthcare delivery at all levels.

In the same vein, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Health, Pharm. Siji Olamiju, noted that the initiative was conceptualised in furtherance of Governor Oyetola’s ‘good health for all’ initiative.