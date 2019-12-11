Allianz Now Settles Motor Insurance Claims in 60 Minutes

Ebere Nwoji

Allianz Nigeria said it has retooled its operations to achieve motor insurance claims settlement within 60 minutes after lodgment by the insured.

The company, disclosed that since July 2019, it has been settling retail motor insurance claims within 60 minutes on the average.

Allianz Retail operations Manager,Tunji Oshiyoye, disclosed that retail claims team had successfully paid all claims of N150, 000 and below to customers in less than 24 hours. Settlement of small ticket retail claims have been fully optimised as the company processed a total of 312 claims within an average period of 3 hours and 55 minutes, he said.

According to him, “this number represents all retail motor claims reported to the company with individual pay-outs of N150, 000 and below.

In total, the sum of N 17,565,988.78 was paid out to settle 312 claims in the last four months”, he said.

Speaking further on this, he said, “We are committed to improving our processes and setting a new standard that represents global best practices in retail insurance delivery’’.

Also speaking, Allianz Nigeria’s Marketing Director, Walter Bossman, said Allianz, recently emerged the number one insurer in the world following the 2019 Interbrand Best Global Brands Ranking”,

He said the company was determined to continue to optimise its service delivery to prove worthy of the enviable position.

The Allianz Group is one of the world’s leading insurers and asset managers with more than 92 million retail and corporate customers.

Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance to assistance services to credit insurance and global business insurance.